Marianne Williamson Deletes Tweet Asserting That ‘Mind Power’ and ‘Prayer’ Can Turn Hurricane Dorian Away from Land

Democratic presidential candidate and spiritual self-help guru Marianne Williamson deleted a tweet Wednesday morning asserting that “a creative use of the power of the mind” and “prayer” can turn Hurricane Dorian away from land.

Tweeted Williamson: “The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas…may all be in our prayers now. Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea; it is a creative use of the power of the mind. Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm”