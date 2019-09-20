Ben Carson Warns of ‘Big, Hairy Men’ Trying to Infiltrate Women’s Homeless Shelters in Transphobic Remarks to Staff

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson made transphobic remarks at an internal meeting to HUD workers.

The Washington Post reports: ‘Carson expressed concern about “big, hairy men” trying to infiltrate women’s homeless shelters during an internal meeting, according to three people present who interpreted the remarks as an attack on transgender women. While visiting HUD’s San Francisco office this week, Carson also lamented that society no longer seemed to know the difference between men and women, two of the agency staffers said.’

Carson’s remarks left people “visibly shocked” according to the WaPo, and at least one staffer walked out.