Female Moderator Calls Biden ‘Condescending’ After Questioning at LGBTQ Forum in Iowa: WATCH

Moderator Lyz Lenz, a Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist, called Joe Biden “condescending” toward her following a round of questioning at last night’s LGBTQ Forum at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Lenz had asked Biden about remarks he had made that Vice President Mike Pence, loathed by many in the LGBTQ community as an opponent of equal rights, was a “decent guy.”

Biden looked at Lenz and said, ‘you’re a lovely person.”

“Just asking the questions people want to know,” Lenz replied.

WATCH: Fmr. VP Biden is asked at LGBTQ presidential forum why he should be trusted not to compromise on issues, following statements Biden made praising VP Pence as a "decent guy." pic.twitter.com/u88WbzCKYj September 21, 2019

The NYT reports: ‘Offstage after their exchange, she wrote on Twitter that Mr. Biden called her “a real sweetheart.” “I interpreted it as a little condescending,” Ms. Lenz said in a backstage interview, echoing the immediate criticism of some prominent feminists on social media. Supporters of Mr. Biden said Ms. Lenz’s questions included a series of inaccuracies. His supporters said he didn’t back “don’t ask, don’t tell” and voted for an amendment to remove the measure from a broader bill in 1993. They also argue that she misrepresented the impact of the 1994 crime bill that he championed.’