Gay Couple Shares Beautiful Kiss in Front of Hateful Street Preachers in Viral Photo

A gay couple in the UK has gone viral after handling a group of religious street preachers in the most perfect way: with a kiss. Joe Fergus and Robert Brookes were photographed outside Chester, UK’s Storyhouse theatre after a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show as the sign-holding zealots glowered in the background, warning of the “wrath to come.”

Wrote Fergus on Facebook: “Fantastic night watching Rocky Horror Picture Show at StoryhouseLive. When haters be hating, the best thing to do is spread the love 🏳️‍🌈❤️🏳️‍🌈”