Texas GOP Lawmaker Threatens Beto O’Rourke: ‘My AR is Ready For You’

Briscoe Cain, a 34-year-old Republican state representative in a district outside of Houston, tweeted a death threat at Beto O’Rourke after the Democratic candidate’s statement during the debate on Thursday night about banning AR-15 assault weapons.

‘Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47.’ — @BetoORourke didn't mince words when discussing his gun reform plan #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mcIvwEGPuN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 13, 2019

Tweeted Cain at O’Rourke: “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis.”

This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else. pic.twitter.com/jsiZmwjMDs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

If you threaten to kill a presidential candidate you should not have a gun pic.twitter.com/YqkzXaer2U September 13, 2019

The Guardian reports: ‘Earlier, Cain, a 34-year-old “conservative Republican” lawyer who represents a district outside of Houston, Texas, had mocked Twitter users who called his comment a threat of violence. “You’re an idiot,” he told one commenter. When O’Rourke called the tweet a death threat, and said it proved that neither Cain nor anyone else should own an AR-15, Cain responded, “You’re a child, Robert Francis.” O’Rourke endorsed a ban on the possession of certain military-style rifles shortly after the mass shooting last month in his home town of El Paso, Texas, in which 22 people died and dozens were injured. He has specifically called for a mandatory government buyback of AR-15s, following Australia’s gun control model.’