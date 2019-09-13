AOC’s Face Burns into Skulls in Ad Aired by ABC During Debate: WATCH

#BoycottABC trended on Twitter after the network aired an ad that featured Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face burning until it changed into a pile of skulls. The ad featured Elizabeth Heng, a former Republican House candidate in California, and was financed by her campaign donors.

Who the hell is this bitch @ElizabethHeng ….this is a clear cut threat to @AOC …boycott abc to get this disgusting ad off tv #BoycottABC https://t.co/lxIJVMQmoU — Laura A Moleski (@MoleskiA) September 13, 2019

The Daily Beast reports: “The ad is the product of New Faces GOP PAC, an independent expenditure political group created in March. The group has raised about $170,000 so far, largely from a number of five-figure individual and corporate donors in California. New Faces GOP appears to be purely a Heng-related venture. Of the group’s 22 publicly disclosed donors, Federal Election Commission records show that at least 13 of them also contributed to Heng’s 2018 congressional campaign, which she lost to Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) by 15 points.”

Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist.



Life is weird! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Not Republicans. Me. Are you really calling me a racist @aoc? I’m calling all Democrats out for supporting an evil ideology. Or are you just in Congress to hang out with celebrities and tweet out ridiculous ideas like the green new deal? https://t.co/w985LYjIZd September 13, 2019

AOC responded to the ad on Twitter: “Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird! … Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color – that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

Heng responded: “”Not Republicans. Me. Are you really calling me a racist @aoc? I’m calling all Democrats out for supporting an evil ideology. Or are you just in Congress to hang out with celebrities and tweet out ridiculous ideas like the green new deal?”