California Winery Backtracks After Refusing Gay Couple’s Wedding: WATCH

A California winery is backtracking after refusing a gay couple’s wedding and then being exposed for it on social media. Viaggio Estate and Winery in Acampo told Dezanea Reyes and her fiancée Alex Biddle that it would not host their ceremony because of “a very strong personal religious belief regarding marriage, which is for marriage to be between heterosexual couples only” and offered to host just their cocktail hour, dinner and reception.

Reyes posted about it on Facebook and caught the eye of L.A. comedy show host Nikki Levy, who reached out to the winery herself, and posted the response to Facebook. The response went viral.

The winery has since issued an apology. Said Teri Lawrence in the statement: “I realize now that contrary to my intent, this was harmful to the people involved. … Our policy has changed, effective immediately. All couples are welcome to hire our facilities for weddings and celebrations that go with them. I am sincerely sorry to have caused pain at a time that should be joyous.”