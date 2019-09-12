Bowen Yang is SNL’s First Asian Cast Member, and He’s Gay Too

Bowen Yang / Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live announced three new cast hires today, stand-up comic Shane Gillis, Groundlings alum Chloe Fineman, and SNL writer Bowen Yang, who appeared on the show last season as North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with guest host Sandra Oh.

🚨 Season 45 Alert 🚨



Welcome to the cast, @chloefineman, @Shanemgillis, and @bowenyang! — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 12, 2019

Yang adds to the roster of LGBTQ cast members who have appeared on the show and he’s the first-ever Asian cast member.

Yang also has a large Twitter presence, and is known for his lip-syncing.

TV Line reports: “Yang, Fineman and Ellis join returning cast members Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim and Kate McKinnon (who recently inked a new one-year deal). SNL Season 45 launches Saturday, Sept. 28 (NBC, 11:30/10:30c) with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.”