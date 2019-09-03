Catholic School Pulls Harry Potter Books Because the Curses and Spells in Them are Real

Rev. Dan Reehil / YouTube

St. Edward Catholic School in Nashville, Tennessee has pulled the Harry Potter book series from the school’s shelves because, according to Rev. Dan Reehil, a pastor at the school, the spells in the books are real.

Said Reehil in an email explaining the decision: “These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception. The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

The Tennesseean reports: “Reehil goes on to say in the email that he consulted several exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books. The pastor was out of the office until Wednesday, but Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville, confirmed Reehil sent an email about removing the books following an inquiry from a parent. He also notified faculty, she said.”