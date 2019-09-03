Mike Pence Isn’t Anti-Gay Because He’s Having Lunch with a Gay Person, Explains WH Spox

Pence’s prior meeting with Varadkar at the Naval Observatory in March.

Vice President Mike Pence is not anti-gay despite his lengthy record of undermining LGBTQ rights according to a (gay) White House deputy press secretary. Why? Because he’s having lunch with gay Irish leader Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett on Tuesday.

Tweeted Judd Deere: “For all of you who still think our @VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the @SecondLady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland.”

From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to attempting to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to cozying up to notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, Pence’s record is among the worst records on LGBTQ issues of anyone who has ever occupied the office of the Vice President.

In related news, the White House is defending Pence’s decision to stay at a Trump resort while in Ireland: ‘Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said Tuesday that the decision to stay at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg was made at Trump’s “suggestion” and that Pence and his entourage won’t be staying for free. Short says Pence’s office followed protocol and received State Department sign-off. He says the club is the “one facility” in the Doonbeg area that can accommodate Pence’s team.’

