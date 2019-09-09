Trump Attacks ‘Boring’ John Legend and ‘Filthy Mouthed Wife’ Chrissy Teigen, Who Clap Back with Ferocity

Donald Trump attacked John Legend and Chrissy Teigen after the couple appeared on an MSBNC town hall on Criminal Justice Reform hosted by Lester Holt. Trump bitterly raged about how he didn’t get enough credit for it.
Tweeted Trump: “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close……..A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring………musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about………the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”
Legend and Teigen clapped back swiftly.
Tweeted Teigen: “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”
And Legend: “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. Your country needs you, Melania.”