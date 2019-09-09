Thousands Take Part in First LGBTQ Pride in Sarajevo Amid Threats from Far Right Extremists: WATCH

Thousands of people in Sarajevo, the capital and largest city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, took part in the city’s first-ever LGBTQ Pride parade on Sunday amid threats from counter-protesters, who said “a great evil” had entered the city. The march’s theme was “Ima Izac!” which translates to “coming out.”

VIDEO: 🇧🇦 More than two thousand people turned out in Sarajevo for the city's first Gay Pride march to protest against discrimination in Bosnia, but were met with a counter protest condemning 'a great evil' that had supposedly entered the Bosnian capital pic.twitter.com/LWCA1D5fpC — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 9, 2019

DW reports: “Bosnia is the last of the countries of former Yugoslavia to hold a pride event. Many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, along with their families and friends, hope the event will help put an end to discrimination against LGBT people in the city. Lejla Huremagic, who helped organize the event, said its message was one of solidarity and support for a society without the violence and discrimination that she said LGBT people face in Bosnia.”

🎥 Scenes from today’s landmark first Pride parade in Sarajevo, where more than the expected 500 people have already gathered for the event, which officially starts at 12pm local time.#imaizać pic.twitter.com/awXVZbqYLE — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) September 8, 2019

Well-known Sarajevo-based singer Damir Imamovic plays the Italian anti-fascist Partisan song Bella Ciao during the closing performance at today’s first-ever Pride parade in Bosnia’s capital.#imaizać pic.twitter.com/MSzBqSSj7t September 8, 2019

Instead of the expected 500 we are more than 2000 demonstrating for equality, freedom and diversity in Sarajevo today.



I am over the moon. What a wonderful day.



HAPPY PRIDE 🌈😍✨#imaizać pic.twitter.com/moXNbwqAKN — Terry Reintke (@TerryReintke) September 8, 2019

The PM of Kanton Sarajevo has joined the Pride Parade. I can’t emphasise how important it is for politicians in the region to express their solidarity, because people genuinely look up to them & follow their lead. https://t.co/k2xYoaDzUp — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) September 8, 2019

The Independent reports: “Protesters were flanked by more than 1,000 police officers to limit potential violence and aggression from groups opposing the march – with planned counter protests and a history of disruption at LGBT+ events in the traditionally conservative country casting a shadow over proceedings. Among the attendees was US ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovnia Eric Gordon Nelson, who became a focus of opposition in the run up to the march. Posters depicting Nelson, who is gay, along with the slogan ‘gay is not OK’ appeared in the Sarajevo suburb of Dobrinja near a US university on Friday.”

Counter-protesters held their own march to promoete “traditional family values” one day ahead of the LGBTQ Pride parade.