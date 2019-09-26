Meth Predator Ed Buck Evicted from Apartment as Victim’s Mother Speaks Out About Police Negligence: ‘It Was Black Gay Men … I Got the Runaround’

Meth predator Ed Buck, who was arrested last week and charged with running a drug den at his West Hollywood apartment and preying on vulnerable addicted and homeless black gay men by providing them with meth before sexually assaulting them, has been evicted.

Jasmyne Cannick, a political consultant and advocate for victim Gemmel Moore’s family who pushed for Buck’s arrest for years, celebrated the eviction on Twitter.

I’ve never been one to gloat over someone being evicted—especially in #LosAngeles with these high ass rents. But y’all, it looks like #EdBuck is FINALLY getting evicted! And you know what—I’m okay with that. #weeverywhere pic.twitter.com/K5CdTvbCw4 — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Moore’s mother spoke out in an interview with The Guardian, telling the media outlet that her pleas to police to investigate Buck were ignored because the victims were black gay men.

Gemmel Moore / justice4gemmel.org

Said Nixon: “I’m a grieving mother, but they treated us like criminals. I haven’t been able to recover. … I didn’t ask for nothing special. I just wanted [Lacey] to do her job. We had our proof. We gave her all of the evidence. I don’t know if she ignored it because it was black gay men, or because it was gay men, period. I got the runaround. … I wanted everybody to know what this man did to my child, so he couldn’t hurt anyone else’s kid or family member. I had to say something. Timothy Dean’s death could’ve been prevented if they had listened to us. But they didn’t.”

Cannick and Hussain Turk, an attorney for Moore’s family, echoed Nixon’s assertions.

Buck had at least 10 victims, according to court records. He has been charged with federal drug crimes as well as numerous charges from L.A. County.