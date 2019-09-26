Dallas Man Admits to Using Anti-Gay Slurs Before Opening Fire on Transgender Woman at Bus Stop: WATCH

Domingo Ramirez-Cavente, 29, admitted to police that he yelled anti-gay slurs before opening fire on a transgender woman at a Dallas bus stop.

CBSDFW reports: ‘According to the arrest warrant, Ramirez-Cavente began “speaking derogatorily of gay and transgender people” so the 35-year-old victim walked away. Because of the encounter, the victim left the area and went to a nearby bus stop to wait on the bus. Police say Ramirez-Cavente admitted that it was then that he drove his truck over next to the victim, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. The victim was hit multiple times in the chest and arm and had to undergo surgery. Authorities say the woman’s injuries prevented her from speaking with them until Sunday.’

RELATED: Dallas Police Ask FBI for Assistance After String of Homicides Targeting Black Transgender Women

Police have not yet labeled the shooting a hate crime. Ramirez-Cavente is charged with aggravated assault.