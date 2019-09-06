Gay eSports Champion Dominique ‘SonicFox’ McLean Comes Out as Nonbinary

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean / Twitter

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean, the furry, 2018 EVO champion who came out as gay in February, came out as nonbinary in a series of tweets earlier this week. Nonbinary describes any gender identity that does not fit the male or female binary.

Tweeted McLean: “Hey ya’ll! I’ve been thinking critically about myself these last couple of months, and my entire life perspective on how I look. The more I reflect on my pass and likes the more this makes sense to me..With that being said, I’m coming out as a Non-Binary Man! (He/They) please!”

“I’ve always found myself enjoying things that were typically considered “not masculine” and I’ve always thought of myself as 50% masc and 50% feminine,” McLean continued. “But I always felt ridiculed and made fun of for liking the more “feminine” things of life. This in turn made me almost never go clothes shopping. The mens clothes section just never appealed to me. I felt almost nothing there really matched me. Strangely enough, I always enjoyed the masculine look of my facial hair and stuff, but never the attire!”

I’ve always found myself enjoying things that were typically considered “not masculine” and I’ve always thought of myself as 50% masc and 50% feminine. But I always felt ridiculed and made fun of for liking the more “feminine” things of life. September 3, 2019

I for the last 8 years have only settled on hoodie x jeans combo and that’s it, but when I look at myself in the mirror and visualizing the ideal me, I keep seeing myself with this androgynous appearance. I was too nervous and shy to try women or “feminine” clothing.. — FOX | SonicFox (@SonicFox5000) September 3, 2019

“I for the last 8 years have only settled on hoodie x jeans combo and that’s it,” he added, “but when I look at myself in the mirror and visualizing the ideal me, I keep seeing myself with this androgynous appearance. I was too nervous and shy to try women or “feminine” clothing..But I feel I am ready to conquer this shyness and start trying out new clothes and stuff that really feels like -me- ya know? I love the monochrome look and have always had a fascination in cardigans shawls long black leather gloves etc. Hell even makeup! (smokey eyes,,,,) I’m gonna try on jewelry, Ima try piercings, etc etc, the whole nine yards! I wanna completely overhaul how I generally present myself to the world, and have this new attire that I think feels right. To really express the true -me-. “

I’m gonna try on jewelry, Ima try piercings, etc etc, the whole nine yards! I wanna completely overhaul how I generally present myself to the world, and have this new attire that I think feels right. To really express the true -me-.



Tldr im finna get some drip 😤😤😤 — FOX | SonicFox (@SonicFox5000) September 3, 2019

McLean continued: “I’ll be shopping very soon and may end up looking hella different than I usually do at tournaments, so stay tuned for that!!

Don’t worry the mustache is staying uwu I get to finally explore and this just feels like a huge sigh of relief Thank you for your support everyone! And in time I could see myself dropping the He/Him pronouns. I cannot tell if I am genderfluid or not, but I feel identifying as a cis-man just isn’t too right. I definitely know I don’t feel like a woman either, but something in between like He They spectrum I feel fits me most.”

And in time I could see myself dropping the He/Him pronouns. I cannot tell if I am genderfluid or not, but I feel identifying as a cis-man just isn’t too right. I definitely know I don’t feel like a woman either, but something in between like He They spectrum I feel fits me most. — FOX | SonicFox (@SonicFox5000) September 3, 2019

McLean added: “Hell even when I called myself gay for simplicity purposes, something always felt off about that as well. I’ll probably still continue to say I’m gay but in true hindsight, I think I am prooooobably pansexual. Not sure yet. Sexuality and Gender is confusin’ sometimes!! But with that being said, I hope you all accept me for me regardless of how I appear! That is all I could ever ask for! After my tourney this weekend, I will finally explore my true identity and take extra measures for self-care for like the first time ever!!!!”