Pete Buttigieg Launches First TV Ad: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg launched a statewide TV ad blitz in Iowa on Friday with a 30-second ad on television and digital.

Politico reports: “The campaign said the ad is backed by a ‘significant’ buy. Advertising Analytics has tracked over $210,000 in Iowa TV ad reservations by Buttigieg so far over the next week and a half, a number that could go up as the campaign starts its major advertising effort. This week, Buttigieg crisscrossed Iowa to open 20 new field offices, and he has added another 30 on-the-ground staffers, bringing him to more than 100 organizers in the state. The campaign also opened 12 new field offices in New Hampshire this week.”

Says Buttigieg in the ad: “As a veteran, and as a mayor, I’ve seen what we can achieve when we have each other’s backs. But in today’s divided America, we’re at each other’s throats. Our rivers and oceans are rising. Health care costs are soaring, and our kids are learning active shooter drills before they learn to read. To meet these challenges and to defeat this president, we need real solutions, not more polarization.”