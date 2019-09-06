WH Official: Trump Doctored the Hurricane Chart Himself

Donald Trump’s raging lies about the path of Hurricane Dorian and its path, which culminated this week in an Oval Office update in which he displayed a chart doctored with a Sharpie, entered a fifth day of obsessive, insane litigation.

….This nonsense has never happened to another President. Four days of corrupt reporting, still without an apology. But there are many things that the Fake News Media has not apologized to me for, like the Witch Hunt, or SpyGate! The LameStream Media and their Democrat….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

….partner should start playing it straight. It would be so much better for our Country! September 6, 2019

1) The NWS, not the media, refuted Trump



2) If a family member fixated like this on spending days trying to prove an obvious falsehood wrong, you’d be genuinely concerned about their state of mind https://t.co/fQWNFKUARz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2019

The Washington Post reports that yes, it was Trump himself, who doctored the map: ‘It was Trump who used a black Sharpie to mark up an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, which he displayed during an Oval Office briefing on Wednesday, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. “No one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie,” the official said of the map, which added Alabama into the hurricane’s potential pathway inside the loop of the marker.’