FOX News Apologizes for ‘Disgraceful’ Remark About Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg as Laura Ingraham, Trump Pile On

FOX News apologized after its guest, Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire, called 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child.” The remarks came after a speech by Thunberg at the UN went viral. Thunberg has Asperger’s syndrome and calls it her “superpower.”

Said Knowles on Monday night: “None of that matters because the climate hysteria movement is not about science. If it were about science, it would be led by scientists rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

FOX News released a statement: “The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful — we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.”

Meanwhile, FOX News host Laura Ingraham compared Thunberg and other youth climate activists to Stephen King’s Children of the Corn.

Said Ingraham: “Greta Thunberg didn’t have to read her address, she actually memorized it. The implication is, of course, that to ensure the future, everyone must sign on to these globalist solutions. Cede control of our economy, our way of life, our way of transport, how many children you want to have, and if we don’t go along, we will be punished by our own children. Does anyone else find that chilling? I can’t wait for Stephen King’s sequel, Children of the Climate.”

Ingraham’s brother Curtis denounced her on Twitter: “Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit. I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger.”

And Donald Trump took a moment on Twitter to ridicule Thunberg, snarking, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”