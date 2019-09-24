Lil Nas X Revealed His Relationship Status to Ellen: WATCH

“Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for the first time this week. Ellen praised Nas’s decision to come out as gay at a high point in his career, asking how it came about.

Nas told Ellen that he came out to his dad and sister first, “I guess to give them like a heads up. A little earlier in the month before I did it.”

He then offered his reasoning: “Just knowing it was something that I should have done, but I was not in a position where I had to worry about family and friends like how they would react, I guess. But in the past year, I’m in a new level, so it doesn’t really matter, I guess. Also, just how it would be good for the young’ns who are listening to me right now, who are gonna have to go through stuff like this in the future, to know it’s alright.”

Asked if he’s in a relationship, Nas replied, “Somewhat, somewhat.”

“Because you’re very good looking,” replied Ellen.

“So are you, Ellen,” replied Nas.

“And yet we’re not right for each other,” joked Ellen.