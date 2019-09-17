Josh Owens Makes History as First Openly Gay Man to Run for Governor of Indiana: WATCH

Josh Owens, the CEO of Indianapolis-based online retailer SupplyKick, announced his bid for governor of Indiana. Owens is the state’s first openly gay major party candidate for that office.

Said Owens: “I’m running for Governor now because I believe in an Indiana where teachers are paid what they deserve and where all are welcomed, respected and protected. We need a leader who will ensure our state budget, policies and laws reflect a bold and inclusive vision for collective Hoosier success. Today, many Indiana teachers have to work second jobs and even then, they spend their own money on classroom supplies. As a businessman, I know every Hoosier in the workplace matters, and leadership is required to solve this problem and finally pay them fairly.”

WIBC reports: “He also wants to end discrimination of Hoosiers in the workplace and housing, including discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

WBAA adds: “Owens previously served as the chair of Indiana’s Charter School Board, appointed by then-Gov. Mike Pence. The Indianapolis resident is the second Democrat to officially launch a bid to unseat incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb – former State Health Commissioner Woody Myers announced his candidacy earlier this year.”