Sean Spicer Makes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Debut, Says a Vote for Him is a Vote for Jesus: WATCH

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who lied repeatedly to the country for Donald Trump, made his Dancing with the Stars in a frilly neon outfit dancing the salsa.

It’s clear Spicer has lost none of his nauseating sycophantic lapdog ways when it comes to the White House. Said Spicer in a preview clip ahead of his performance: “I was Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary. There’s no question my time in the White House was tumultuous.”

He added: “It’s nice to have the leader of the free world on your side when it comes to getting votes.”

After receiving a 12 out of 30 score for his performance, Spicer took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from Mike Huckabee, who told Americans to vote for Spicer and create an “emotional meltdown” in Hollywood.

Spicer thanked Huckabee and told Americans that a vote for him would be a vote for Jesus Christ. Gag.