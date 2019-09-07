Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown Returns to Social Media, Says He Was Threatened After Sean Spicer Remarks

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown returned to social media on Friday two weeks after deleting his Twitter account in response to backlash he received for remarks that he was “excited to sit down w/ [Dancing with the Stars co-star and former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer] and engage in a respectful conversation.”

Before deleting his Twitter, Brown had tried to clarify his remarks, but that didn’t go tell well either: “A trained social worker and my first instinct is always to sit down and have a conversation. But I understand how my comments could lead people to believe that I don’t understand the gravity of the situation. The personal is political… I’m reminded of it daily as a gay man of color. I know that representation matters–that it can affect change. I see you & I hear you. I’m bringing my personal message of love, equity & inclusion to the dance floor. I want it to eclipse & triumph over divisiveness & hatred.”

On Friday, Brown returned to Instagram and spoke about his absence: “So… some of you may know I deleted my other social media pages and took a long break from posting on ig because I been in a bad state of mind. My kids/family & I were being threatened by strangers… People who I thought supported & loved me turned their backs on me… saying I was a traitor, a horrible person, delusional and treating me really bad… but as I walk into my first dance rehearsal for @dancingabc No More Tears and No More Holding My Head Low! Im playing my favorite/pick me up song from @marenmorris … taking a deep breath and reminding myself #EverythingsGonnaBeOkay ❤️😘 #ImBack“