Mike Pence Greeted with Rainbow Flags, Bracelet in Iceland

Vice President Mike Pence was met with rainbow flags upon his arrival at Höfði House in Reykjavík, Iceland where he met Iceland’s president, Guðni Jóhannesson. Jóhannesson also wore a rainbow bracelet.

Rainbow flags greeted @VP Pence outside of Iceland’s famous Höfði House, where the American politician held bilateral meetings to discuss trade and security matters. https://t.co/z6ERkdk4aC — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 4, 2019

The Guardian reports: ‘An office block belonging to the IT company Advania opposite the historic building had changed its flags on the morning of the US vice-president’s visit. “We just felt the need to celebrate diversity today and wanted to show that by flying the flags,” Ægir Már Þórisson, the company’s director, told the Icelandic news website Monitor. Another office nearby, the headquarters for the Efling trade union, had also switched the flags on its masts for Pride ones.’

In addition to Christian fundamentalist and virulent anti-LGBT US VP Pence being met with Pride flags in Reykjavik, the Icelandic President, Guðni Jóhannesson, had a Pride bracelet on for the meeting. Iceland’s first lady, Eliza Reid, also wore a rainbow bracelet. pic.twitter.com/vbqZcopWR6 — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) September 5, 2019

From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to attempting to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to cozying up to notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, Pence’s record is among the worst records on LGBTQ issues of anyone who has ever occupied the office of the Vice President.