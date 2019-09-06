‘The Daily Show’ Has an Idea to Keep Guns from Would-Be Shooters: Make Them Gay — WATCH

Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie Young-White has an idea for keeping would-be shooters away from guns: make guns gay.

Young-White explained in a recent segment, using a recent study that revealed many straight men don’t like to recycle because it makes them look gay as an example. Young-White believes the same toxic masculinity might affect gun owners.

“How do you decrease gun ownership without gun control laws?” asked host Trevor Noah.

“Easy,” he explained to Trevor Noah. “We just need to make guns … gay.”

“Right off the bat, guns are what? Long, hard, [and] the best ones are black,” Young-White joked, explaining that guns are already somewhat gay.

“And where do people keep their guns, Trevor? In the closet.“

Replied Noah: “I get what you’re trying to do, but for Americans who own firearms, guns aren’t just like guns. They’re a community of masculine hunters and freedom fighters.”

“Yeah, and we need to point out how gay that sounds,” countered Young-White. “Like, the right to bear arms? I love bare arms, too … Even the names of gun laws sound gay. Concealed carry? That’s like every username on Grindr. The law might as well be called, ‘Assbreaker37.’ And Stand Your Ground? That sounds like a Kelly Clarkson gay anthem.”

“You’re going to make guns gay,” Noah realized. “So then straight men won’t want them anymore, so they’re going to give the guns to gay people, and gay people are going to hand them over to the government.”

Said Young-White: “No, no, no. Gay people keep the guns, and then we run the country. You know what I’m saying?”