Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Trump Impeachment Inquiry: WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal congressional inquiry into the impeachment of Donald Trump late Tuesday afternoon.
Said Pelosi: “This week the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically. The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections. Therefore, today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I’m directing our 6 committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella … The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”
And Trump went nuts:
Meanwhile, the Senate voted unanimously today for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to the Senate and House Intel Committees.