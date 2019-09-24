Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Trump Impeachment Inquiry: WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal congressional inquiry into the impeachment of Donald Trump late Tuesday afternoon.

Said Pelosi: “This week the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically. The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections. Therefore, today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I’m directing our 6 committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella … The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Democrats have officially paved the way for a @realDonaldTrump landslide victory. The witch-hunt continues…



Our campaign statement: pic.twitter.com/h3Y9sVCx04 September 24, 2019

And Trump went nuts:

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! September 24, 2019

Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the Senate voted unanimously today for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to the Senate and House Intel Committees.