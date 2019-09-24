Lizzo, Elizabeth Warren, Ryan Russell, Cupcakke, Abby Huntsman, Sean Spicer, Sonic Attacks: HOT LINKS

2020. Elizabeth Warren announces $10M ad buy in early states: “The campaign also released three ads Tuesday — 15-second, 30-second, and 1-minute spots — which highlight Warren’s policy plans and her intention to crack down on corruption in government.”

Warren also threw her weight behind a campaign to unseat Susan Collins in Maine.

CUPCAKKE. Rapper says she’s retiring from music after calling out Camila Cabello as racist and Shawn Mendes as gay.

WEALTH TAX. Bernie Sanders releases plan that’s even more aggressive than Elizabeth Warren’s. “Sanders keeps trying to remind voters that he’s the original when it comes to progressive policy in the 2020 field, but he’s being eclipsed at every turn by the surging Warren.”

WALSH VS WELD. Trump’s Republican challengers to debate without him: “Trump will not take part in the event in New York hosted by the website Business Insider, nor will the third candidate seeking the Republican nomination, former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford.”

FIFA. Megan Rapinoe is FIFA’s world women’s player of the year.

ABBY HUNTSMAN. Conservative View co-host cheered after saying she’s convinced of Trump’s criminal activity. “The more I’m learning about this and I think other people are learning about it, and I think other people are learning about it, this is really alarming. And now we have more of the facts and the president himself even admitted it, but in my opinion, this is extortion.”

$25 MILLION. Trump launches “religious freedom” initiative at the UN.

‘SONIC ATTACKS’ Mysterious nervous system attacks that hurt diplomats could be connected to insecticide. ‘A mysterious illness that hit dozens of American and Canadian diplomats in 2016 in Havana, Cuba, is likely connected to insecticides sprayed to fight Zika virus, according to a new study from a team of scientists in Canada.’

SEAN SPICER. Former White House Press Secretary pleads for Dancing with the Stars votes using #MAGA hashtag: “We’re going to run this like a campaign. Bumper stickers, yard signs, whatever we can do to get people to vote for us.”

Thank you. Please vote 20 times tonight between 8-10pm. Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more times on https://t.co/in3iBKszaD Note the show will not be on in DC bc of the Redskins. Only votes cast between 8-10pm count #MAGA #KAG #DWTS #DWTS28 https://t.co/oXkmslcxH4 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 23, 2019

BEACHED COUPLE. Ryan Russell and Corey O’Brian throw a football at Venice Beach.

GLAM ATTACK. Lady Gaga says he new Haus make-up line is for all gender identities: ‘I want that little boy at home that might like to be called a girl to say, ‘Mommy, I want to wear Dynasty. It’s a Glam Attack.’ And then Mommy goes, ‘Oh, my son wants to be called a girl, and he wants the Glam Attack.’ And then she goes and she gets it for him.’

KIDZ BOP OF THE DAY. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Camila Cabello “Liar”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Lindsay Lohan “Xanax”.

SLOW MOTION ATTRACTION OF THE DAY. 1 giant monster neodymium magnet collide with 1,000 tiny neodymium magnets.

TWO FOR TUESDAY. Andrew Jack and Juan Felipe.