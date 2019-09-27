Nancy Pelosi: Congress Must Act Urgently Before Trump-Appointed Judges Give President the Power of a Monarch — WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat down with MSNBC on Friday morning and said Congress must move swiftly before Trump-appointed judges giving the president the authority of a monarch.

Said Pelosi: “It’s a very important moment for us because I don’t trust what could happen in the courts of his appointees as to whether they will rule and say that the Congress of the United States does have the right of oversight in the Constitution of the Executive Branch. The president says ‘Article 2 says I can do whatever I want.’ No it doesn’t. You’re not a monarch. It’s a republic, if we can keep it.”

Pelosi also said she thinks that Russia is involved as well as Ukraine.

“I think Russia has a hand in this, by the way. But we saw what the Russian disruption of our election last time, their interference, 100 percent confidence of the intelligence community, high confidence in the intelligence community, that the Russians disrupted our election. That was wrong. The integrity of our elections is central to our democracy. So what the president did in inviting outside intervention into our election is — it goes beyond the pale. So that, and then to use what was in a bipartisan way passed by Congress to have this assistance to go to Ukraine is wrong. So actually we have a double whammy because he’s again violating the Constitution by overriding an act of Congress.”

Meanwhile, Russia says it is concerned about the release of transcripts of conversations between Trump and Putin.

The AP reports: ‘Asked Friday if Moscow is worried that the White House could similarly publish transcripts of Trump’s calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “we would like to hope that it wouldn’t come to that in our relations, which are already troubled by a lot of problems.”‘