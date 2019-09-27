Massive Zaha Hadid ‘Starfish’ Airport Opens in Beijing: VIDEO

This week the new Daxing international airport, designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid opened in Beijing after just five years of construction. A new video from Dezeen shows off the interior and exterior structure, which is like something out of an alien movie.

The Guardian reports: “It is said to be the world’s largest single-building airport terminal. At 700,000 sq metres, with four runways, it is expected to be able to handle 72 million passengers a year by 2025. By 2040, the airport is expected to expand to eight runways and accommodate 100 million passengers a year. Officials have been showing off the sleek new airport for the past year, hosting tours of the space, which is to include customer-service robots to deliver flight information and facial recognition-enabled check-in.”