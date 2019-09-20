Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus Office Vandalized: ‘Die Fags Die’

A banner hanging outside the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus office in Oakland, California was tagged with the phrase “Die Fags Die” according to the Chorus’s Facebook page.

Wrote the Chorus: “In the past there has been discussion about keeping the Gay in the chorus name; that maybe it was time to change because so much progress has been made in our society. Seeing and reading the despicable defacing brings home the need to continue to be present and that the fight for respect and quality continues. We are figuring out the best way to get rid of the offensive markings and restore our banner to its previous condition. Hopefully this was a one-time event, but we will be vigilant.”