Throwback Thursday: Paul Manafort on ’90s Game Show ‘What Would You Do?’ — WATCH

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who is in federal prison after his convictions for tax and bank fraud, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and has 16 state felony charges pending in New York state, appeared on an episode of the ’90s Nickelodeon game show What Would You Do?

A clip of Manafort’s appearance (at 4:00), in which the host goes through the contents of his wife’s purse to find his wallet stuffed with credit cards, was surfaced this week by Reddit users.

“How many American Express cards does one person need?” asks host Marc Summers.