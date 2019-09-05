Trump Calls on NBC to Fire ‘Racist’ Debra Messing

Rather than deal with issues vital to the country, Donald Trump spent his morning attacking television actress Debra Messing.

Messing and Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack took to social media on Wednesday to clarify calls to expose the names of Trump donors contributing to a California fundraiser, saying their intentions were “misinterpreted.” That news was covered Thursday morning by FOX & Friends and Wednesday night by Sean Hannity, two of Trump’s favorite programs.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Bad “actress” Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr……..said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!’