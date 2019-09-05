Pete Buttigieg Shreds Trump Over Doctored Hurricane Map: ‘Humiliating, Embarrassing…It Makes You Feel a Kind of Pity for Everyone Involved’ — WATCH

Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNN’s New Day on Thursday and was asked what he thought about Donald Trump’s use of a doctored map to cover for an incorrect prediction he had made that the storm would hit Alabama.

"I feel sorry for the President," Pete Buttigieg says on President Trump appearing to show an altered Hurricane Dorian trajectory map. “It makes you feel a kind of pity for everybody involved” https://t.co/jB9dijv8yU pic.twitter.com/ENma54ygE9 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 5, 2019

Said Buttigieg: “I’m really worried about… I feel sorry for the president, and that is not the way we should feel about the most powerful figure in this country. Somebody on whose wisdom and judgment our lives literally depend. … No matter how you cut it, this is an unbelievably sad state of affairs for our country. … This is humiliating. This is an embarrassing moment for our country. And we seem to see a new national embarrassment every day. … When the presidency has been reduced to this, all of us are diminished. … What we’re seeing there is literally pathetic. It makes you feel a kind of pity for everybody involved.”