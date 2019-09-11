Donald Trump’s Spiritual Advisor Dedicates White House as ‘Holy Ground…by the Superior Blood of Jesus’ — WATCH

Donald Trump’s closest spiritual advisor Paula White boasted to a crowd at Morris Cerullo’s church in California about what she does when she goes to the White House. The remarks were highlighted by Right Wing Watch.

Said White: “You better believe I’m praying. You better believe I’m up there singing the name of Jesus. You better believe I’m walking around those parameters saying, ‘I lift this up and I dedicate every ounce of this place as holy ground and I dedicate it by the superior blood of Jesus.’ And every door that God opens for me, I invoke the name of Jesus. I release angels right now and the Holy Spirit and walls of fire. I burn up every demonic altar in the name of Jesus and I call it to crumble and any assignment by any principality, power, darkness, and wickedness against this nation, against other nations, is coming down in the name of Jesus. Let it all fall down, let it crumble, by the fire of God, let it be burned right now. I erect the altar of God right now, I renounce every demonic spirit, I renounce every covenant made with Satan.”

Press play for the entire nutty tirade.