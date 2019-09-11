Jerry Falwell Jr. Clubbing, Stephen King, The Raven, Tina Turner, Wrabel, iPhone 11, Lunch-Shaming: HOT LINKS

DORIAN. White House pressed NOAA to repudiate weather forecasters who contradicted Trump’s claims on the hurricane’s path. ‘Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, told Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, to have the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration publicly disavow the forecasters’ position that Alabama was not at risk. NOAA, which is part of the Commerce Department, issued an unsigned statement last Friday in response, saying that the Birmingham, Ala., office was wrong to dispute the president’s warning.’

JERRY FALWELL JR. Miami Beach nightlife agency releases photos of Jerry Falwell Jr. and his son partying at a South Beach nightclub after Falwell alleged he was photo-shopped into them.

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME. Will it be J Lo?

LUNCH SHAMED. School district makes changes after 9-year-old is given “alternate” lunch on his birthday because his mother owed $9. “Jefferson Sharpnack told his grandmother, Diane Bailey, that he was denied his lunch tray when he went to check out. Instead of getting the cheesy breadsticks he had picked out, he was given a piece of cheese and bread by the lunch staff at Green Primary School in Uniontown, Ohio.”

IT: CHAPTER TWO. Stephen King gives his blessing to the gay character surprise: “But again, it’s one of those things that’s kind of genius, because it echoes the beginning. It comes full circle.”

THE RAVEN. New Hope, Pennsylvania’s most popular gay bar, The Raven, is closing, to make way for a parking lot.

WHITE PRIVILEGE. Chelsea Handler opens up.

PRIVATE DANCER. Tina Turner talks about her retirement: “I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t dress up. I was just tired of singing and making everybody happy. That’s all I’d ever done in my life.”

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA. City Council members support ban on gay conversion therapy. “A city that values diversity, equity and inclusivity can’t stay silent about a barbaric and abusive practice that targets LGBTQ+ youth. I am proud that members of Richmond’s City Council joined me in opposing the inhumane and regressive practice of conversion therapy and affirming the sexual orientation and identities of all Richmonders,” Mayor Stoney said in a statement.

CHARLESTON. The Candlestick murder trial of 1958 remembered. “Stony was a black man trying to make it home alive. Blake was a gay ex-con trying to keep both points a secret. Together, they were headed for Charleston.”

YEVGENIY FIKS. Photographer records the gay cruising sites of Moscow.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. Kristen Stewart wants to play a gay superhero.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. “Flickers” by Wrabel.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. See starring Jason Momoa.

iPHONE 11. Marques Brownlee’s first impressions of the new phones.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Michael Weferling.