‘Transparent’ Finale, ‘Stumptown’, Ben Platt in ‘The Politician’ and More TV This Week

Cobie Smulders plays a bisexual private investigator (yes, a bi P.I.) in the new ABC drama Stumptown, premiering Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

The fifth season of Superstore picks up where the last left off: gay character Mateo (Nico Santos) has been taken into ICE custody for his undocumented immigration status. See how the crew is coping with the loss in a new episode Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder grabbed headlines for its steamy gay sex scenes early in its run, but the primetime soap’s increasingly wild twists have spun it a bit off the rails. The series kicks off its final season Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Say farewell to the Pfeffermans with the Transparent Musicale Finale Friday. The ground-breaking series caps off four full seasons with a movie musical that celebrates topics Transparent tackled best: joy, grief, trauma, family and transformation.

An all-star cast tells the tale of The Politician hitting Netflix Friday. The Ryan Murphy creation boasts performances from Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and series star Ben Platt.

