Tom Goss and Daniel Franzese are on the Verge of a Violent Explosion in ‘La Bufadora’ — WATCH

Singer-songwriter Tom Goss just released his latest video for “La Bufadora” and hopes it will shine a light on domestic violence, particularly that experienced by LGBTQ people. The video co-stars actor Daniel Franzese (Looking, Mean Girls).

Writes Goss: “La Bufadora is a blowhole just south of Encenada, in Mexico. The song was written after a tension filled weekend in Mexico with my husband. I couldn’t help but notice the similarities between La Bufadora (exploding in the middle of the serene ocean) and our emotions (constantly bubbling and ready to explode, just under the surface).”

Proceeds from the video will be donated to help support The National Domestic Violence Hotline and the LA LGBT Center’s Intimate Partner / Domestic Violence Outreach.