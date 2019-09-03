Maluma, Banksy, The Inheritance, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Debra Messing, Mike Bryan, Booker Prize: HOT LINKS

WEST VIRGINIA. Joe Manchin not running for governor: “When considering whether to run for governor, I couldn’t focus just on which job I enjoyed the most, but on where I could be the most effective for the Mountain State,” Manchin said in a statement. “Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century.”

BI-CHAIR. The chair for bisexual people who can’t even sit straight.

LORD IVAR MOUNTBATTEN. First out gay member of Royal Family joins Bear Grylls’ show Treasure Island.

STRAIGHT PRIDE PARADE ARRESTS. Counter-protesters arrested at Boston’s Straight Pride Parade due in court. “Rep. Ayanna Pressley said she didn’t believe those protesting the event should have been arrested. Critics labeled the parade opening homophobic.”

ICYMI. Donald Trump and Debra Messing went at it on Twitter. ‘I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed!’

NETFLIX. Platform might abandon “binge” model in favor of releasing episodes weekly.

ORLANDO BLOOM. Swimming in his skivvies.

MALE MODEL TUESDAY. Christopher Fawcett, Miles McMillan, Colin Ryan, Jake Hobbs and more.

MIKE BRYAN. Tennis star fined $10,000 for making shooting gesture at linesperson with racket.

#NEW: American tennis doubles player Mike Bryan is slapped with a $10,000 fine, after making a shooting gesture with his racket during a match at the U.S. Open over the weekend. #OANN pic.twitter.com/a8qHOJE8rv — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) September 2, 2019

BOOKER PRIZE. Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie among those on short list.

THE INHERITANCE. How Matthew Lopez transformed Howard’s End into the gay-themed Broadway show of the season. “In Central Park, an idea for a drama stirs. What if Forster’s plot were transposed to contemporary New York, with gay men from different generations standing in for Forster’s straight people from different classes?”

ART THEFT. Banksy work ripped from wall outside Paris’s Pompidou Centre. “The Pompidou, which houses Europe’s biggest collection of contemporary art but does not own the Banksy work, said it had filed a police complaint for destruction of property.”

NEW STYLES. Harry Styles debuts new Labor Day look.

Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy…., cannot fucking believe my eyes #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/QuyU0vK8Bf — erin (@erinsaunderss) September 1, 2019

TEXAS. New law forbids sending unsolicited nude photos: “It makes electronic transmission of sexually explicit material a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 if the person who received it hasn’t given consent.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Katy Perry “Small Talk”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Maluma and Ricky Martin “No Se Me Quita”.

CHOREOGRAPHY LESSON OF THE DAY. Todrick’s “Nail, Hair, Hips, Heels”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Karim Khalifa.