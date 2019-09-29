Rudy Giuliani Says He’ll Cooperate with Impeachment Inquiry if Democrats Remove Adam Schiff … or if Trump Tells Him To: WATCH

In a wild interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’ This Week, Rudy Giuliani said he’ll only cooperate with the impeachment inquiry if Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is removed from the House Intelligence Committee.

Asked if he’ll cooperate, Giuliani replied: “That is a question that has a lot of implications. Believe it or not, I’m an attorney, and everything I did was to protect my client, and I am proud of having uncovered what will turn out to be a massive pay for play scandal, not unlike the Clinton Foundation.”

Asked again by Stephanopoulos, Giuliani went after Adam Schiff: “I wouldn’t cooperate with Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff should be removed. If they remove Adam Schiff if they put a neutral person in who hasn’t prejudged the case, if they put someone in, a Democrat who hasn’t expressed an opinion yet. If I had a judge in a case and he’d already announced I’m going to impeach, if he already went ahead and did a whole false episode, wouldn’t I move to recuse that judge?”

Added Giuliani: “I said I would consider it. I’m a lawyer. It’s [Trump’s] privilege not mine. If he decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify.”

NEW: Asked repeatedly if he would cooperate with House Intelligence Committee, Rudy Giuliani tells @ThisWeekABC, "I wouldn't cooperate with Adam Schiff," but then says he would "consider" it were chair Adam Schiff removed. https://t.co/S0bTTE1vKj pic.twitter.com/gszI6zeRUV September 29, 2019

Giuliani then told Stephanopoulos that he’s trying to prove Trump was “framed” by the Democrats and then began attacking Stephanopoulos himself.