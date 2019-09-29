Rudy Giuliani Says He’ll Cooperate with Impeachment Inquiry if Democrats Remove Adam Schiff … or if Trump Tells Him To: WATCH

In a wild interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’ This Week, Rudy Giuliani said he’ll only cooperate with the impeachment inquiry if Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is removed from the House Intelligence Committee.
Asked if he’ll cooperate, Giuliani replied: “That is a question that has a lot of implications. Believe it or not, I’m an attorney, and everything I did was to protect my client, and I am proud of having uncovered what will turn out to be a massive pay for play scandal, not unlike the Clinton Foundation.”
Asked again by Stephanopoulos, Giuliani went after Adam Schiff: “I wouldn’t cooperate with Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff should be removed. If they remove Adam Schiff if they put a neutral person in who hasn’t prejudged the case, if they put someone in, a Democrat who hasn’t expressed an opinion yet. If I had a judge in a case and he’d already announced I’m going to impeach, if he already went ahead and did a whole false episode, wouldn’t I move to recuse that judge?”
Added Giuliani: “I said I would consider it. I’m a lawyer. It’s [Trump’s] privilege not mine. If he decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify.”
Giuliani then told Stephanopoulos that he’s trying to prove Trump was “framed” by the Democrats and then began attacking Stephanopoulos himself.