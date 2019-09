Perceptions, stereotypes, and assumptions may lead you to believe certain things about people, but they’re almost always misleading.

Jubilee brought seven men together, one of whom is gay and keeping it secret. If the group discovers who is gay, they’ll split a cash prize. If the gay man survives without being picked out, he’ll win the cash prize.

Watch as the men have their assumptions about what makes someone “gay” challenged, debated, and overturned.