Trump Gloats Over Dan Bishop’s NC Special Election Win: ‘He Asked Me For Help’

Donald Trump clucked about Republican Dan Bishop’s win in Tuesday’s special congressional election in North Carolina, taking credit for turning around the candidate’s campaign.
Tweeted Trump: “Dan Bishop was down 17 points 3 weeks ago. He then asked me for help, we changed his strategy together, and he ran a great race. Big Rally last night. Now it looks like he is going to win. @CNN & @MSNBC are moving their big studio equipment and talent out. Stay tuned!”
Politico reports that Republicans still have reason to be concerned about the result: “While the GOP can celebrate the election of a new congressman, Dan Bishop, his 2-point victory in a district President Donald Trump carried by 12 points in 2016 continues a worrisome trend for the party, which suffered heavy losses in the 2018 midterms and has not seen the political environment improve as Trump gears up for reelection. Trump cannot win a second term without improving his political position, and Democrats know it, casting Bishop’s narrow win as a sign of progress in North Carolina.”