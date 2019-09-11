Pete Buttigieg Finds Himself Right Behind Amy Klobuchar on United Airlines Flight to Debate: PHOTO

United Airlines seated Pete Buttigieg in a row adjacent to Amy Klobuchar on a flight to Houston where the Democratic candidates were headed to prepare for a debate on Thursday night.
Klobuchar retweeted a photo tweeted by Buttigieg of the candidates having a laugh over the seating assignment.
United responded: “Hey Pete, we thought you two might want to talk debate strategies before the big night Thursday. ^RY”
