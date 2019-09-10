Trump Fires National Security Advisor John Bolton

Donald Trump has fired national security advisor John Bolton, he announced in a tweet on Tuesday: “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore……..I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Bolton has been national security advisor since March 22, 2018, when he replaced H.R. McMaster.