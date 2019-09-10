Elizabeth Warren Recorded a Message for RuPaul’s DragCon After Being the Only Candidate to Accept Their Invitation: WATCH

Elizabeth Warren took her campaign to RuPaul’s DragCon, the bicoastal convention celebrating drag, queer culture, and self-expression.

Now THIS is why it's important for presidential campaigns to hire an LGBTQ Outreach Director!!@SenWarren's team told me they had one on staff…and it SHOWS at @RuPaulsDragCon #DragCon pic.twitter.com/Pf5k20r87d — Xorje Olivares (@XorjeO) September 8, 2019

Warren’s campaign had its own booth at the convention in New York City, and Warren recorded a message for attendees as well. Drag queen Shea Couleé said that all the candidates were invited to take part in DragCon but only Warren accepted the invitation.

Said Warren in the video: “I’m in this fight for an America that works for everyone, not just for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. I’m in this fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. We’ve got a lot of work to do to make sure that everyone is free to be who they are and love who they love. A record number of trans Americans were killed last year, disproportionately trans women of color. We need to call it out, and we need to fight back. … Equal means equal period, and that’s what I’m fighting for.”