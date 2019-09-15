Trump Rages After Kavanaugh Impeachment Call as NYT Turns Up New Sexual Assault Allegation

Donald Trump raged at the “lamestream media” on Sunday morning after the New York Times surfaced a new allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, prompting calls for impeachment from Democrats.

Tweeted Trump: “Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal! Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for liable, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!”

On Saturday, the NYT reported: “A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.) Mr. Kavanaugh did not speak to us because we could not agree on terms for an interview. But he has denied Dr. Ford’s and Ms. Ramirez’s allegations, and declined to answer our questions about Mr. Stier’s account.”

The report prompted a call for impeachment from Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, who tweeted: “It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter.”

And another tweet from Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL): “I don’t feel like we talk enough about the fact that Kavanaugh lied under oath to the United States Senate and the majority of United States Senators didn’t care.”

And former U.S. Attorney Joyce Alene called for a probe into possible obstruction.

There must be a full Congressional investigation to determine whether someone, and if so who, gave orders that kept the FBI from investigating credible allegations & speaking to witnesses who reached out to them. We were told this was a full investigation. https://t.co/sp6JhfJZti — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 15, 2019

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman also blasted the background investigation.