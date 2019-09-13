Eddie Money, Ivanka Trump, Megyn Kelly, Kamala Harris, Halsey, Sean Duff, Concerned Women, Gay Magazines: HOT LINKS

IVANKA. I got my moral compass from my dad. “The exchange was part of a broader conversation about Ivanka Trump’s life in Washington and the White House during a swanky retreat organized by Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the Wyoming mountains.”

RIP. Eddie Money: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

ANDREW MCCABE. Federal prosecutors recommend criminal charges for former FBI second-in-command: “The U.S. attorney in Washington, Jessie Liu, recommended moving forward with unspecified charges against McCabe, according to people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly. McCabe’s lawyers appealed that decision to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who rejected their request, one of the people said. McCabe’s lawyers were informed of that decision Thursday.”

BOMBSHELL. Megyn Kelly reacts to being played by Charlize Theron: “I could do worse…”

RECORD PLAYER. Joe Biden wants parents to turn it on…

CONCERNED WOMEN FOR AMERICA. Mike Pence to visit anti-LGBTQ group: ‘Under the “core issues” section of the CWA’s website, the group declares, “CWA believes that marriage consists of one man and one woman.” CWA laments “the attempt to eliminate natural distinctions between men and women.”‘

.@SecondLady and I are excited to attend the 40th Anniversary of @CWforA! The women of Concerned Women for America have been leading a conservative movement for over four decades and we are honored to join them! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 12, 2019

GREEN AND ORANGE. Jägermeister launches fashion line…

GUY BENSON. Quisling gets married.

Mr. Benson helps to edit a site – Townhall – which regularly smears the #LGBTQ community. Writers there have slammed marriage equality. I hope Mr. Benson enjoys his life while making sure the rest of the LGBTQ have problems enjoying ours. https://t.co/OG98lQJcoF — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) September 12, 2019

SHORT PEOPLE. Kamala Harris tells George Stephanopoulos, “it’s not about you” after making “small dude” joke.

HARRIS: Donald Trump [on trade]… he reminds me of that guy in the Wizard of Oz, when you pull back the curtain, he’s a really small dude.



STEPHANOPOLOUS: … Ok. pic.twitter.com/PNvrRIYmJL — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 13, 2019

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

QUEEN. The re-education of coach Russell Turner. ‘While he had lined up job interviews for coaching gigs in power conferences, he was left answering questions about his use of one word — “queen” — that left the public making accusations of misogyny and homophobia, with high-profile people like Martina Navratilova calling for him to be fired.’

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Halsey “Graveyard”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Sean Duff “Rich”.

MUSIC VIDEO 3 OF THE DAY. Ariana, Miley, and Lana “Don’t Call Me Angel”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Keiynan Lonsdale.