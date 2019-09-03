Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump’s ‘Obvious Mental Decline’ Will Cause Him to Drop Out of 2020 Race: WATCH

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN New Day’s Alisyn Camerota that Trump’s “obvious mental decline” will cause him to drop out of the 2020 race.

Said Scaramucci, reacting to the clip of Trump saying he has never heard of a Category 5 hurricane: “If you look at a whole pattern of speech and you look at the whole deterioration of his syntax and the way he’s talking. I’m not a psychologist so I’m not going to clinically evaluate him — (but) just as a person, as a voter, you’re saying the guy is obviously in mental decline. What I find sad and troubling, is that he’s got a group of people around him that are supposedly loyal to him and like him, they’re not addressing it, they’re not evaluating it. CNN is showing a clip like that, which is incredibly embarrassing. There’s an element of sadness to the whole thing. The guy’s in obvious mental decline … It’s like Trump-nobyl, he’s in full blown meltdown.”

Added Scaramucci: “He’s going to continue to disassemble, he’s going to amp up the bullying and the nastiness and it’s going to turn off at least another 10 percent of his base, and then it’s basically over.”