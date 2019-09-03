‘Transparent Musicale Finale’, ‘Mommie Dearest’ and Everything Else Streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and HBO in September

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Mommie Dearest, Legally Blonde and more.

Mommie Dearest (1981), available on Hulu September 1

This ultimate camp classic is a wealth of infinitely quotable moments. Feast on the unhinged performance of Faye Dunaway, who, fun fact, was on an all-scenery diet while filming.

Transparent Musicale Finale (2019), available on Amazon September 27

Despite the series’ troubling behind-the-scenes environment, Amazon’s hit dramedy Transparent ignited conversations about gender, family, trans representation and cishet actors playing queer roles. More than a mere cultural lightning rod, Transparent maintained an experimental streak with its storytelling, which continues with this musical special.

Legally Blonde (2001), available on Amazon September 30

Before she was one of the Monterey Five, Reese Witherspoon was on the other side of the law as Elle Woods.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), available on Amazon September 30

You could watch this film for its stand-out performances from young Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Matt Damon. Or, you can queue it up to see the sexual tensions between Law and Damon and the latter’s green Speedo.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available September 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Available September 4

The World We Make

Available September 6

Article 15

Available September 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Available September 10

Eat Pray Love

Available September 12

Turbo

Available September 13

Head Count

Tall Girl – Netflix Film

Available September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available September 15

Steal a Pencil for Me

Available September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Available September 18

Come and Find Me

Available September 19

Océans

Available September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie – Netflix Film

Daddy Issues

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates – Netflix Documentary

Available September 21

Sarah’s Key

Available September 26

The Grandmaster

Available September 27

In the Shadow of the Moon – Netflix Film

All films coming to Hulu

Available September 1

27 Dresses

50 First Dates

A Dog and Pony Show

A Guy Thing

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible

After the Screaming Stops

Against the Wild 2

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

The Amityville Horror

An Everlasting Piece

Banking on Bitcoin

Basic Instinct

Bigfoot Country

Blown Away

Breaking Away

The Chumscrubber

The Cokeville Miracle

The Cooler

The Dark Half

Demolition Man

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Disturbing Behavior

Doctor Dolittle

The Edge

Emma

Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

Exposed

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

The First Monday in May

Firstborn

Flashback

From Mexico With Love

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Goonies

Heist

Hercules

High-Rise

I, Frankenstein

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jersey Girl

Juno

The Last Exorcism

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Liar, Liar

Lost in Space

Man on a Ledge

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Miami Vice

The Midnight Meat Train

The Monster Squad

Mommie Dearest

Monsters at Large

Mr. Mom

The Object of Beauty

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

The Perfect Weapon

The Portrait of a Lady

Pinocchio

Playing it Cool

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Pretty in Pink

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Ravenous

Red Dog: True Blue

Requiem for a Dream

Revolutionary Road

Robo-Dog: Airborne

Sacred Ground

Saving Christmas

Secretary

She’s All That

Sliver

Sucker Punch

Suicide Kings

Top of the Food Chain

Training Day

Turtle Tale

Unbreakable

Universal Soldier

Wayne’s World 2

Wild Card

Available September 2

Anthropoid

Matriarch

Untouchable: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available September 3

Bolden

We Die Young

Available September 4

Kicking and Screaming

Available September 9

Hotel Mumbai

Available September 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey

Available September 14

Pocahontas

Available September 16

Curious George

Available September 19

Aniara

Crypto

Available September 27

﻿Rango

Available September 30

Primal Fear

Teen Spirit

All films coming to Amazon

Available September 27

Rango

Transparent Musicale Finale (Amazon Original series)

Available September 30

A Night at the Roxbury

Air Force One

Be Cool

Behave Yourself

Big Top Pee-wee

Bolden

Bulldog Courage

Buried Alive

Chained for Life

Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand

Cloverfield

Cowboy and the Senorita

Darkness Falls

Daughter of the Tong

Days of Thunder

Dead Heat

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

Dreamcatcher

Dreaming Out Loud

Election

Event Horizon

Face/Off

Forces of Nature

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Gothika

Harlem Nights

Hearts in Bondage

Here’s Flash Casey

Hi De Ho

High Noon

Hollywood My Home Town

Hunting

Insomnia

Kalifornia

Kicking and Screaming

Legally Blonde

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Matriarch

Mousehunt

Much Ado About Nothing

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Way Out

Permanent Midnight

Platoon

Platoon 4K

Play It Again, Sam

Project Nim

Regression

Saturday Night Fever

Setup

Stargate

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Cotton Club)

The Deadly Companions

The Klansman

The Life of David Gale

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Total Recall

Trading Mom

True Colors

True Grit

Varsity Blues

We Die Young

What Lies Beneath

Witness

You’ve Got Mail

All films coming to HBO

Available September 1

127 Hours

Alfie

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Anastasia

Boys and Girls

Cabin Fever (director’s cut)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (extended version)

Catfish

The Darkest Hour

Frantic

Hail, Caesar!

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Hurt Locker

I Love You, Phillip Morris

Jem and the Holograms

The Killing Fields

Love Actually

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Out of Sight

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Robocop (director’s cut)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

The Rundown

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

Thirteen Days

United 93

The Wizard

Available September 3

The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO Original)

Available September 4

Truth or Dare

Available September 7

Mary Queen of Scots

Available September 11

In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (HBO Original)

What Happened on September 11 (HBO Original)

Available September 14

Welcome to Marwen

Available September 17

They Shall Not Grow Old

Available September 21

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Available September 28

Isn’t It Romantic