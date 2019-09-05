Trump Demands Apologies from ‘Fake News’ Media After Being Called Out for Hurricane Dorian ‘SharpieGate’

Donald Trump continued to litigate his warnings that Hurricane Dorian would strike Alabama a day after he was seen displaying a doctored map in the Oval Office.

Tweeted Trump: “In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf…….Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!”

Trump also tweeted a map of spaghetti models using a chart from before Dorian had passed near Puerto Rico.