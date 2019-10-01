Utah Lawmaker Derek Kitchen, Who Fought to Overturn State’s Gay Marriage Ban, is Separating from His Husband

Utah state senator Derek Kitchen, who fought to overturn the state’s ban on same-sex marriage, is separating from his husband Moudi Sbeity, he announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

The AP reports: “A former Salt Lake City councilor, the Democrat was elected in one of the state’s few left-leaning districts last November. Kitchen rose to prominence with his 2013 lawsuit, which came two years before a U.S. Supreme Court ruling extended gay couples’ right to marry nationwide.”

Wrote Kitchen: “When we met ten years ago, we did not know what would be in store for us, nor did we know how far our shared strengths and compatible differences would take us. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together – from our fight for marriage equality, growing two businesses, and running for public office. We’ve been proud to share this journey with you publicly with full transparency, right from the beginning. We couldn’t have done it without your support.”

Within our fight for marriage equality, we fought for all the challenges and rights that come along with it,” he added. “So, it is with much love and in the interest of living with full transparency still, that we are letting you know that we have decided to pursue individual paths and end our marriage. Had we known that this would be the outcome when we met, we would do it all over again. We remain good friends, business partners, and supporters for each other. We still care deeply for, and love each other, and hope that you can find comfort and love in the knowledge that we will continue to stand tall and work for our community, whether it’s through politics, or a safe space for a warm meal.”

As we navigate this new reality, we hope that we can count on your respect and ongoing support,” Kitchen continued. “We are reminded of this quote from Francis Weller: “The work of the mature person is to carry grief in one hand and gratitude in the other and to be stretched large by them.” Grief for our loss and gratitude for our shared growth.”

“Love is love, and love will be love again,” Kitchen concluded.