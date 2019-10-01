Jessye Norman, Bill Barr, Adele, Stacey Dash, Jesse Ventura, Catering Truck, Dem Fundraising Hauls, Pope Francis: HOT LINKS

JESSYE NORMAN. Famed opera soprano dies at 74. “The cause was septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015, according to a statement by her family.” 10 of her greatest moments.

BILL BARR. Trump’s attorney general asked foreign officials to help Trump to help discredit U.S. intelligence agencies’ investigations into connections between Russia and members of the Trump campaign in the 2016 election: “Barr’s personal involvement is likely to stoke further criticism from Democrats pursuing impeachment that he is helping the Trump administration use executive branch powers to augment investigations aimed primarily at the president’s adversaries.”

COLLABORATION RUMOR OF THE DAY. Adele and Beyoncé.

FUNDRAISING HAULS. In the 3rd quarter Bernie Sanders brought in $25.3 million, and Pete Buttigieg brought in $19 million. ‘While the haul is substantial — and will likely land Buttigieg among the top tier of Democratic fundraisers — it is down from the nearly $25 million the South Bend, Indiana, mayor raised in the second quarter of 2019. Buttigieg has now raised more than $51 million since the start of 2019, a sizable number for a candidate who started the year with relatively little name recognition.’

2020. Jesse Ventura considering potential run… ‘Speaking Saturday on “The Issue Is,” the 68-year-old author and TV show host said that if he were to join the race for the White House, he’d wait until the pool of candidates narrowed.’

STACEY DASH. Clueless actress arrested on domestic violence charge.

DEVIN NUNES. Ranking member of House Intel Committee and Trump lackey sues Ryan Lizza and Hearst Magazines for $75 million in damages in a defamation and common law conspiracy suit. ‘The House Republican and ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence claims in the suit that Lizza defamed him in a Sept. 30, 2018, article he wrote for Esquire titled “Devin Nunes’s Farm Is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret.”’

DANCING WITH THE HAS BEENS. Here’s Sean Spicer doing his worst John Travolta Saturday Night Fever moves.

POPE FRANCIS. The Pope meets with American Jesuit who has been attacked by conservative U.S. Catholics for reaching out to gays.

One of the highlights of my life. I felt encouraged, consoled and inspired by the Holy Father today. And his time with me, in the middle of a busy day and a busy life, seems a clear sign of his deep pastoral care for LGBT Catholics and LGBT people worldwide. ([email protected]). pic.twitter.com/1BeaiVh0Q4 — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) September 30, 2019

UTAH. St. Georges reconsiders hanging Pride banners on city posts: ‘The discussion began after an email from Councilwoman Michele Randall saying she was unhappy with the banners was posted on social media. Randall’s message says the city council should reconsider allowing “political statements” on municipal property.’

YOUTUBE. YouTube creators allege platform uses “bigoted bots” to demonetize LGBTQ videos: ‘Andrew, Sealow, and Een each released their individual videos about the findings, alongside an Excel sheet listing all of the words they used and a white paper analysis of their findings. These words were used to test what YouTube’s bots deem automatically inappropriate for monetization. The team found that if words like “gay” and “lesbian” changed to random words like “happy,” the “status of the video changed to advertiser friendly” every time, Een says in his video.’

TAIWAN. Shocking surveillance video shows bridge collapsing. An oil tanker crossing the bridge failed to make it to the other side. The driver was injured, but survived. The tanker caught fire. “Six people were believed trapped on one of the boats, the National Fire Agency said in a statement. Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung told reporters about five people were feared to have been on the bridge when it collapsed. Ten people were sent to hospitals, six of them with serious injuries.”

OUT OF CONTROL. Catering truck goes wild at O’Hare airport, worker deserves a promotion for saving plane.

American Airlines says it is investigating after a catering truck lost control on the tarmac at O'Hare Airport.



"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle," the airline said in a statement. No serious injuries reported. https://t.co/wyjMR4T4lc pic.twitter.com/KGo2rov52H — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 1, 2019

IOWA. Panel approves $500K to cover legal fees incurred by former Governor Terry Branstad’s continued fight against a jury verdict that found he discriminated against a gay former state executive: “The Iowa Executive Council approved a bill Monday for more than $488,000 for the Des Moines law firm representing the state, Branstad and his former legal counsel Brenna Findley. That brings the cost to taxpayers to defend them to more than $2.4 million.”

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Lyle Chan.